Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Short Interest Update

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kineta

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kineta stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 326,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 2.67% of Kineta as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kineta Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of Kineta stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 44,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.46. Kineta has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

About Kineta

Kineta ( NASDAQ:KA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

