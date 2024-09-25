Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PAI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. 17,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.97.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
