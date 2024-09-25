Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,007.0 days.

Nemetschek Price Performance

NEMTF stock remained flat at $96.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $96.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

About Nemetschek

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.