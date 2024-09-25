Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Increases By 203.6%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 203.6% from the August 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,263.0 days.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
Shares of PDRDF traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$145.84. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of C$130.00 and a 1-year high of C$188.78.
About Pernod Ricard
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.