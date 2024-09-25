Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Increases By 203.6%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 203.6% from the August 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,263.0 days.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of PDRDF traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$145.84. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of C$130.00 and a 1-year high of C$188.78.

About Pernod Ricard

Featured Articles

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

