Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Expands By 200.7%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 200.7% from the August 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Minera Alamos Trading Down 0.8 %

MAIFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 258,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,551. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

