Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Up 200.8% in September

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lowell Farms Price Performance

Shares of Lowell Farms stock traded down C$0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,110. Lowell Farms has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the House Weed, Moon, Original Pot Company, Cypress Cannabis, Humble Flower, Flavor Extracts, and Kaizen.

