Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Down 0.7 %
MDIBY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $17.15.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
