Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Newcore Gold Trading Down 0.6 %
NCAUF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 85,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,311. Newcore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.
About Newcore Gold
