PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PFL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 136,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.