Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LEXXW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 10,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,345. Lexaria Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.
Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile
