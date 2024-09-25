Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.47

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.47 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.50). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 48,450 shares trading hands.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 62.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of £71.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5,925.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.16.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,000.00%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.