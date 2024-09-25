Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.26

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.26 and traded as low as C$3.09. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 386,806 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$715.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 20.15 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.21.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.