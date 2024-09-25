Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.80

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 389,762 shares trading hands.

Getech Group Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

