NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $187.74

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 187.74 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.10). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.18), with a volume of 286,522 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWF Group

NWF Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NWF Group Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.38 million, a PE ratio of 880.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NWF Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NWF Group news, insider Amanda Burton acquired 17,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,849.42 ($39,969.76). 34.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NWF Group

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.