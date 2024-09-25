Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 2,289,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 28.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 581,730 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 440,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 317,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

