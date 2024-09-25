Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.20.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.23. 101,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $265.67.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 493.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

