Casper (CSPR) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $153.72 million and $7.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,931,944,297 coins and its circulating supply is 12,327,439,835 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,929,546,890 with 12,325,154,495 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01195458 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,809,959.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

