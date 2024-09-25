QUASA Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $160,719.31 and approximately $1,262.68 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,335.71 or 0.99976475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008157 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00193617 USD and is up 29.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,131.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.