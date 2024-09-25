Ultra Market Cap Reaches $37.93 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $37.93 million and $2.45 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,350.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.43 or 0.00542116 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00035592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00078135 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,791,464 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0927213 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $818,837.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

