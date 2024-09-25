S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.52. 134,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 119.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

