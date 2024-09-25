KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $302,375.70

KOK (KOK) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $302,375.70 and $135,270.85 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,335.71 or 0.99976475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008157 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00056176 USD and is down -10.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $132,895.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars.

