Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TZOO has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

TZOO traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 155,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,821.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,179,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $137,218.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,821.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,071. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

