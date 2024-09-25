Hermez Network Trading Up 1% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $140.53 million and approximately $6,478.16 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00006088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,335.71 or 0.99976475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008157 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.87542059 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $11,678.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

