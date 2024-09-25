Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $220.00

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 220 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 192.10 ($2.57). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 193.90 ($2.60), with a volume of 278,220 shares.

CRST has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.34) to GBX 250 ($3.35) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.75) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.40 ($3.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £482.39 million, a PE ratio of -1,882.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.59.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

