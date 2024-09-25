Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $318.52

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.52 ($4.27) and traded as low as GBX 310.50 ($4.16). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 315.50 ($4.22), with a volume of 259,516 shares traded.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5,266.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.49.

Insider Transactions at Pantheon International

In other news, insider John Burgess bought 50,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £153,009.18 ($204,886.42). Insiders have acquired 723,062 shares of company stock worth $232,050,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

