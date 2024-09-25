Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.30. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 80,228 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $69.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,492 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 309,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

