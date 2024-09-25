Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $459.80

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 459.80 ($6.16) and traded as low as GBX 386 ($5.17). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 386.50 ($5.18), with a volume of 213,090 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.56) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($7.77) to GBX 530 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 415.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 458.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £998.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,897.44%.

In related news, insider Mark Collis acquired 4,605 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.60 ($26,638.46). 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

