Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as low as C$0.73. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 41,405 shares changing hands.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.79.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

