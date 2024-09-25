Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $789.48

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 789.48 ($10.57) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($8.03). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 615 ($8.24), with a volume of 12,383 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tracsis from GBX 1,245 ($16.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £179.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3,933.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 646.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 784.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

