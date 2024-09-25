UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.74

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.74 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.27). UIL shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.33), with a volume of 35,041 shares.

UIL Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £81.67 million, a PE ratio of -348.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.62.

UIL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,857.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About UIL

In other news, insider Peter Durhager bought 11,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,519.15 ($16,763.73). 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

