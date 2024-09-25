Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Redcare Pharmacy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY remained flat at $12.54 during trading on Wednesday. Redcare Pharmacy has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.
About Redcare Pharmacy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Redcare Pharmacy
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Redcare Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcare Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.