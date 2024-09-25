Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY remained flat at $12.54 during trading on Wednesday. Redcare Pharmacy has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Redcare Pharmacy NV operates in online pharmacy business in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care products, and food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

