Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Decreases By 74.6%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rise Gold Stock Performance

Rise Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 11,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Rise Gold has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

