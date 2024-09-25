Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Progressive Care Stock Down 11.8 %

RXMD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 1,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580. Progressive Care has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Get Progressive Care alerts:

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Progressive Care had a negative return on equity of 59.80% and a negative net margin of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; tele-pharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and medication adherence packaging and contracted pharmacy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.