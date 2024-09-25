Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 980.2% in September

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 980.2% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Recruit Price Performance

Recruit stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 118,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,338. Recruit has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.