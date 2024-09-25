Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Declines By 98.8%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $109.21. 5,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,343. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.25. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $124.70.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

