Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 33,700.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Straumann Stock Up 5.2 %

SAUHY traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,643. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Straumann has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

