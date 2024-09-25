Short Interest in SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF) Declines By 63.6%

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 570.0 days.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SENGF remained flat at $0.67 on Wednesday. SINOPEC Engineering has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

About SINOPEC Engineering (Group)

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting services in the People's Republic of China, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and internationally. The company operates through Engineering, Consulting and Licensing; EPC Contracting; Construction; and Equipment Manufacturing segments.

