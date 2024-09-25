Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in September

Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Scandi Standard Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scandi Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandi Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.