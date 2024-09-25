Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 87.7% in September

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 19,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,865. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $625.99 million during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 35.53%. Analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

