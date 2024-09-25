TiraVerse (TVRS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $38.99 Million

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. TiraVerse has a total market cap of $38.99 million and approximately $1.06 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TiraVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TiraVerse

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00039002 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TiraVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

