Dignity Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.15 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $4.15 billion and $143,909.34 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $3.19 or 0.00005043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00265228 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 3.21028846 USD and is up 8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

