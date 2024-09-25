Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.53 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00003997 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $266.25 million and $27.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.13 or 0.04106897 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00043370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,331,520 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

