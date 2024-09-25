Cronos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.90 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and $6.90 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00043370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

