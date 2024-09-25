USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.13

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.13 and traded as low as $22.72. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 113,077 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,003,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $39,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 60,010 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

