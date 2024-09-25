RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $182.28

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.28 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 159.60 ($2.14). RWS shares last traded at GBX 160.60 ($2.15), with a volume of 398,788 shares trading hands.
RWS Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £597.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.
RWS Company Profile
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.
