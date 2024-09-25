IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.72

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.72 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 16.80 ($0.22). IQE shares last traded at GBX 16.80 ($0.22), with a volume of 1,282,644 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The stock has a market cap of £165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -854.00, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.87.

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

