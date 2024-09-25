Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,426.58

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,426.58 ($59.27) and traded as low as GBX 3,865 ($51.75). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 3,885 ($52.02), with a volume of 48,916 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 283.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,239.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,412.93.

In other Bank of Georgia Group news, insider Andrew McIntyre acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,410 ($59.05) per share, with a total value of £20,286 ($27,163.90). Corporate insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

