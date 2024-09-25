Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $87.02

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.02 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.99). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 74.30 ($0.99), with a volume of 116,200 shares changing hands.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.85. The company has a market capitalization of £201.51 million, a PE ratio of -807.78, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genel Energy news, insider Yetik Mert bought 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £60,750 ($81,347.08). 68.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

