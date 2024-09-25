Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as low as C$0.60. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 75,640 shares.

Moneta Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$50.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95.

About Moneta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.