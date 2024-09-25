Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $4.85. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 14,605 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

